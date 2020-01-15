|
Harold G. Sawyer, age 93, of Edgerton, WI, formerly of Oak Lawn, IL passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1925 in Chicago. Son of the late Mary and William. Beloved husband of the late Shirley, nee Schweikert. Loving father of Kimberly (James) Griffin, Sherri Sawyer, Bonnie (Shannon) Sawyer. Cherished grandfather of Dillon and Caitlin. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by; a sister, Gertrude McKenzie; and 5 brothers: Henry, Walter, William, Norman, and Ralph Sawyer. A Memorial Visitation will be held at Zimmerman and Sandeman Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, from 10am until Noon with a service to begin at 11:15am. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org and the National Audubon Society www.audubon.org
