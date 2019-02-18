Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Harold Galvin

Harold Galvin Obituary
Dr. Harold Galvin, age 100Beloved husband of the late Lois Galvin. Loving father of Dale (Dr. Ronald) Freeman and Dr. Jeffrey Galvin (Dr. Teri Franks). Proud grandfather of Jeremy (Kathryn) Freeman, Dr. Stefanie Freeman (Dr. Prashanth Vishwanath), Aaron (Elizabeth) Galvin, and Adrian Galvin. Cherished great-grandfather of Lydia, Theodore, Fiona and Leo. Received a Batchelor of Science and Doctor of Dental Science from Northwestern University and remained on the faculty for 50 years specializing in pediatric dentistry. He also maintained a private practice from which he retired at age 85. He was a proud veteran of World War II where he served in the South Pacific. He will be remembered fondly by his family and those who knew him for his tenacity and unfailing generosity. Service Tuesday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JUF, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019
