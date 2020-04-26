Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Harold Grossman Obituary
Harold "Hal" Grossman, beloved husband for 52 years of Lois Grossman, nee Samuels; loving father of Jill (Doug) Eaton, Howard (Kathy) Grossman, Barry (Mary) Marks, and Cathy (Ted) Richards; adored grandfather of Jennifer, Jamie, Nate (Samantha), Kim, Madilyn, and Lizzie; devoted son of the late David and the late Pearl Grossman; dear brother of Marilyn Burrows-Sidran. Hal was born in Chicago and grew up in Logan's Square. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, he attended Wright Jr. College. He then graduated Cum Laude from the Art Institute and the University of Chicago with a Bachelor of Art Education, majoring in Advertising Art and with a minor in Psychology.

He served in the Army at Ft. Carson, CO during the Korean War. Hal worked in advertising as Vice President, Executive Art Director for several firms in his career. He moved his family to Northbrook in 1969. After retirement, Hal followed with a second career, leading tours at the Chicago Botanical Gardens for 20 years. Due to pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends, the Monday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Monday, 2:00 p.m. CT at Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Click LIVE STREAM on the menu bar. Donations can be made to Northshore University Health Systems, Home and Hospice Services, 4901 Searle Parkway #160, Skokie, IL 60076 or the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
