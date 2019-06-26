|
Bach, Jr., Harold H. passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was a loving husband to Margo; beloved father of Harold H., III (Dana Roman), Cheryl, and Diane (Scott) McPherson; cherished grandfather of 10; treasured great-grandfather of 12. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4 to 9pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral Friday, June 25, 2019 at 11am in the funeral home. Interment at Rosehill Cemetery. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 26 to June 27, 2019