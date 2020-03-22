|
|
Harold H. Kellogg, age 85, U.S. Marine Corps veteran 1953- 1955, a longtime resident of Lisle, IL, formerly of Elkader, IA, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born October 26, 1934 in Strawberry Point, IA. A bricklayer by trade, Harold was a longtime, proud member of Union Local #74. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020