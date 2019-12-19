Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Kraus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold H. Kraus

Add a Memory
Harold H. Kraus Obituary
Harold H. Kraus, 98, WW11 Veteran with 3 battle stars. Beloved husband for 70 years of the late Beatrice, nee Zummer. Loving father of Alan (Anne) Kraus and Meryl (Donald) Greene. Proud grandfather of David Kraus, Brian (Ellyssa Seager) Greene, Susan (Nickolas) Gladden and Eric (Lesley) Greene. Adored great grandfather of Jaxon Greene. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Respected and admired executive for Binny's for over 6 decades, and author of 3 books. He was a graduate of Loyola University and a founding member of Skokie Central Traditional Congregation. Service 9:30 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now