|
|
Harold H. Kraus, 98, WW11 Veteran with 3 battle stars. Beloved husband for 70 years of the late Beatrice, nee Zummer. Loving father of Alan (Anne) Kraus and Meryl (Donald) Greene. Proud grandfather of David Kraus, Brian (Ellyssa Seager) Greene, Susan (Nickolas) Gladden and Eric (Lesley) Greene. Adored great grandfather of Jaxon Greene. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Respected and admired executive for Binny's for over 6 decades, and author of 3 books. He was a graduate of Loyola University and a founding member of Skokie Central Traditional Congregation. Service 9:30 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019