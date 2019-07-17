|
Harold I. Goldsmith, 93. Beloved husband of the late Selma, nee Bender; devoted father of Sheila (late Frederick Palmer) Goldsmith, Alice Goldsmith, and Nancy (David) Goldsmith-Perry; cherished grandfather of Abbas (Debra) Merchant; caring brother of the late Jerome and George. Funeral service Thurs, July 18, 12 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Hospice, www.rainbowhospice.org, or the ACLU, www.aclu.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019