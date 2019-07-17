Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Goldsmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold I. Goldsmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold I. Goldsmith Obituary
Harold I. Goldsmith, 93. Beloved husband of the late Selma, nee Bender; devoted father of Sheila (late Frederick Palmer) Goldsmith, Alice Goldsmith, and Nancy (David) Goldsmith-Perry; cherished grandfather of Abbas (Debra) Merchant; caring brother of the late Jerome and George. Funeral service Thurs, July 18, 12 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Hospice, www.rainbowhospice.org, or the ACLU, www.aclu.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now