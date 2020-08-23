Harold J. Kotora passed away Wed. Aug. 12, 2020 in Aurora, CO. at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his, wife, Eileen (Kalivoda) Kotora and parents James and Agnes (Rabiega) Kotora. He is survived by: Daughter: Kim Criter, Son, Hal Kotora, Jr., brothers, James (wife Leona), Raymond, a sister Geraldine Gregory, grandsons, Kurt and Kip Criter and great granddaughters, Lilly and Kensley Criter. Harold was a WW II veteran having served in the Army Air Corp as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot. Harold was a proud member of the 339th Fighter Group, stationed in England. The group received the Presidential Citation Award for their service. After the war he returned to Chicago where he married Eileen Kalivoda and started his lifelong career as a commercial artist. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until time of service Wed. Aug. 26, at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home and Cemetery, 17W201 Roosevelt Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00PM. The family welcomes and invites veterans to attend the service for Harold.





