1/1
Harold J. Kotora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold J. Kotora passed away Wed. Aug. 12, 2020 in Aurora, CO. at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his, wife, Eileen (Kalivoda) Kotora and parents James and Agnes (Rabiega) Kotora. He is survived by: Daughter: Kim Criter, Son, Hal Kotora, Jr., brothers, James (wife Leona), Raymond, a sister Geraldine Gregory, grandsons, Kurt and Kip Criter and great granddaughters, Lilly and Kensley Criter. Harold was a WW II veteran having served in the Army Air Corp as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot. Harold was a proud member of the 339th Fighter Group, stationed in England. The group received the Presidential Citation Award for their service. After the war he returned to Chicago where he married Eileen Kalivoda and started his lifelong career as a commercial artist. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until time of service Wed. Aug. 26, at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home and Cemetery, 17W201 Roosevelt Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00PM. The family welcomes and invites veterans to attend the service for Harold.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
6309415860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved