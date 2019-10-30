|
Harold J. "Bud" Scanlan. Age 92. Retired C.P.D. and U.S. Navy Veteran W.W. II. Loving father of Michael (Patricia) O'Connor. Proud "Pa" of Michael (Erin) O'Connor, Colleen (Chris) Rose, Jack (Maggie) O'Connor and Megan (Jimmy) Troy. Great-grandfather of 15. Dear son of the late Frank and Nora Scanlan. Fond brother of the late Fran Monreal, Gladys Gaworski, Loretta Connolly, Dorothy Rowan, Jean Labus, Shirley Fornero and Jack Scanlan. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 11:00 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Damian Church. Mass 11:45 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2-8 P.M. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019