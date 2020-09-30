1/
Harold Jerklin Jr.
Harold "Hal" Jerklin, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away on September 26, 2020, at the age of 71 in Highland Park. He was kind, caring and loved spending time with his family more than anything. He is survived by his wife Diane (née Schuetz) and son Matthew. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1-5pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
