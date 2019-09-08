|
Hal Krick, 75 of Chicago and Lauderdale Lakes, Wisconsin died August 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Hal leaves his beloved wife of 47 years, Francie (Heenan) Krick. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Helen Krick, his brother Richard Krick and his special sister-in-law, Monica (Heenan) Gilmartin. He also leaves a loving family including his sister Louise and members of the Heenan clan comprised by many beloved nieces and nephews. Born in Chicago, Hal attended St. Francis DeSales grammar school and high school where he was ultimately named to the school's Hall of Fame. He went on to earn a football scholarship to Northern Montana University, graduating in 1967. After completing college, Hal returned to Chicago's St. Francis DeSales where he taught biology and coached football. There he met a fellow teacher, his soon-to-be wife, Francie Heenan and they were married in 1972. Shortly after their marriage, Hal trained and became a respected prosthetist at Northwestern's Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC). During his distinguished career at RIC, along with Dr. Yeongchi Wu, MD, Hal received the Presidential Management Improvement Award from President Carter for Achievement for Outstanding Improvement in Government Operations for the development of the removable rigid dressing for below-knee amputees. Having moved to suburban Western Springs, Hal's creative talent led him to a secondary career as a remodeler and fine furniture craftsman, creating beautiful pieces for his own home and his grateful extended family. In 2000, Hal and Francie became part-time residents of Lauderdale Lakes Wisconsin, ultimately sharing time between their condo in Chicago's Prairie District and their Wisconsin Townhome, where they enjoyed boating and watching his beloved Cubs and Bears games. Please make contributions in his memory to the . Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019