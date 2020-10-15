ROBSON, Harold "Hal" Leon of Oro Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Oro Valley Hospital at 87 years of age. Hal was born on September 10, 1932 in Chase, Michigan to Lois and Douglas Robson. As a family, including his siblings they lived and worked on the family farm. In 1950, Hal graduated from Reed City High School. Following his graduation he attended Wayne State University until he enlisted in the Air Force and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed in numerous places, including a job as an air traffic controller at the base in South Korea during the Korean War. When he returned, Hal attended and graduated from Michigan State University in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in Parks Management. He met his future wife, Julie while attending MSU, and they were married in 1960. In 1960, they moved to Lake Forest, IL where they raised four children together. Hal worked as an urban forester for the City of Lake Forest for 30 years, and at the time of his retirement in 1990 was the Director of Parks, Forestry and Public Works. Hal and Julie were very active members at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Lake Forest serving as ushers, scripture readers and other ministries.
In 2000, Hal and Julie moved to Tucson, AZ and found their home in Oro Valley where they enjoyed friends and neighbors from around the U.S. They were active members of St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson, where both gave their time. A lifelong dedicated Michigander, Hal enjoyed cheering on his Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Lions, and Tigers. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, a good competitive card game and many other activities. Hal and Julie loved traveling throughout the world, Zihuatanejo Mexico being among their favorites.
Hal is survived by his children, Debra (Bruce) McCririe, Mark (Claire) Robson, Kenneth Robson, Jennifer (Shawn Weirather) Robson, five grandchildren, and siblings Gerald (Janyce) Robson, Donald (Margaret) Truax, and Bonnie (Kevin) Earle.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Arborist Association by contacting www.illinoisarborist.org
.