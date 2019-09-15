|
|
On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Harold Lloyd "Toby" Strong passed away at the age of 85. Toby was born on August 8, 1934, in Brazil, TN to Opal and Vernon Strong. He proudly served in the US Air Force for 25 years, then retired in Chicago to be near his family. Toby was an avid supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project and Special Olympics. He was a kind and nurturing soul, truly one of a kind. Toby took great pride in being an active member of the Logan Square community. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roderick Strong; sister, Margaret L. McCombs; and brother-in-law, McClure P. McCombs. He is survived by his sister, Mary Stephanie Morris; his niece, Lindsay Sarah (Phong) Truong; his grandnieces, Sarah, Chloe, and Abi; his grandnephew, Luke; and his great grandniece, Grace. Memorial services will be held in Tennessee and details will be announced when arrangements are finalized.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019