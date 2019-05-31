Home

Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2500 South Des Plaines Avenue
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Harold M. Conn

Harold M. Conn Obituary
Harold M. Conn, age 93 of Chicago. Lt Col. U.S. Air Force WWII Veteran. Loving father of Roe Conn and Tracy Conn, cherished grandfather of Torie (Amarit Dulyapaibul) Conn, dear great-grandfather of Ernest Granville Dulyapaibul. Private services will be held. Memorial donations to the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202, would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled by Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 31 to June 2, 2019
