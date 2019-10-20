|
Dr. Harold Michael Janecek, Jr., age 84, of LaGrange Highlands. Beloved husband of Maria Antonia Janecek for a wonderful 53 years. Loving father of Harold Michael (Patricia) Janecek, III and Maria Jacklin (John Cabana) Janecek. Devoted grandfather of Hannah and Marilyn Janecek and Kate, Maxwell, and Grant Cabana. Preceded in death by his parents Harold Michael and Helen Janecek. Born in Chicago, he attended Epiphany Catholic School on Chicago's West Side and then went on to Carter Henry Harrison Technical H.S., where he was a member of the ROTC. He completed his Associate's Degree at the University of Illinois at Navy Pier earning his Bachelors of Science degree from DePaul University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. While studying for his undergraduate degree, he worked under the renowned Dr. Andrew Ivy at the University of Illinois. He conducted various medical/scientific research and had co-authored numerous scientific papers and studies. After graduation he attended the Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí, UASLP, where he earned his medical degree finishing third in his class. It was in Mexico where he met his wife Maria, who attended nursing school. After completing their respective medical degrees, they lived for 6 years in the remote jungle village of Tamazunchale. In Tamazunchale, as a doctor and nurse team, they served the medical needs of the indigenous people. He very much enjoyed his time in Mexico, sharing many stories of how he was able to accurately diagnose and treat his patients with basic medical equipment and very few resources. Harold returned to the United States in 1970 and went on to complete his Family Practice Residency at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois. After residency, he joined the faculty of the University of Illinois, teaching the family practice residents at MacNeal Hospital. In addition to teaching, he became an attending physician in the Department of General Medicine at Elgin Mental Health Center, where he worked for 25 years as both a general medical doctor and psychiatrist. He was highly regarded and was very devoted to the treatment of his patients. Visitation 3 to 9pm Friday, October 25th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Chapel prayers 8:45am Saturday, October 26th from the funeral home to 9:30am Funeral Mass at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy at nature.org. For Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019