Harold P. Corrigan
92, retired Battalion Chief of Chicago Fire Dept. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Maier), passed away on November 26, 2020. Loving father of Patty (Curt) Peterson, Lisa (Steve) Bridges, Matthew, and the late Timmy; devoted grandfather of Megan, Connor, Daniel, Kelsey, Bridget, Kyle, Colleen, Joe, Caroline, Sean and Tim; loving brother of the late Edward (Nancy), Mary Ann (the late Pat) Nichol, Delores (the late Joe) Dyra, and Carole Ann (the late Tom) Kelly; humorous uncle to many nieces and nephews whom he held dear. Mr. Wonderful was loved by his family and friends, and will be greatly missed. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to meet at Queen of Angels Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Angels Church
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
