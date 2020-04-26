|
|
Harold Dreebin, DDS, of Northbrook, IL, passed away at the age of 84. Harold was the beloved husband and soulmate of Reva, nee Michaels, devoted father of Dr. Jeffrey (Julie) Dreebin, and the late Suzanne Wilensky. Father in law of Steve (Debbie) Wilensky. Loving grandfather of Andrew and Charles Dreebin and Emily and Alison Wilensky. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Harold was cherished by many Wilmette, Evanston, and Winnetka families for 40 years as a kind and gentle dentist who treated all who sought his care as family. He created a scholarship in memory of Suzanne awarded to a similar minded outstanding female student at Glenbrook North. He was also instrumental in forming a chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation in memory of Suzanne. Services private. Donations to: Leukemia Research Foundation - Suzanne's Friends, 191 Waukegan Rd. Northfield, IL 60093
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020