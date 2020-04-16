Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Harold Rubin, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Selma Rubin nee Herman. Loving father of Michael (Debbie) Rubin, Gayle Rubin and the late Sari (Howard) Snow. Dear grandfather of Emily Snow, Jillian Snow, Samantha Rubin and Crystal Rubin. Dear brother of Alice (the late Seymour) Krause. In order to keep everyone safe, all services and shiva are private. There may be a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Jewish National Fund, 60 Revere Dr #725, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.jnf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
