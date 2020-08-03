Harold Seldin, age 89, born and raised in Bronx, NY; beloved husband for 52 years of the late Roberta, nee Ginsburg; loving father of Ian Seldin, Ellen (Gary) Ivice, and Michael (Wendy) Seldin; adored Papa of Jonathan, Corey, Daniel, Zoe, Haley, Rebecca, and Jayne; cherished brother of Paulette (late Julius) Barash; dear brother-in-law of Marilyn (Bernard) Miller and Phyllis (Richard) Schwartz; treasured uncle and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Harold's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation, www.lungevity.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.