1/1
Harold Seldin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Seldin, age 89, born and raised in Bronx, NY; beloved husband for 52 years of the late Roberta, nee Ginsburg; loving father of Ian Seldin, Ellen (Gary) Ivice, and Michael (Wendy) Seldin; adored Papa of Jonathan, Corey, Daniel, Zoe, Haley, Rebecca, and Jayne; cherished brother of Paulette (late Julius) Barash; dear brother-in-law of Marilyn (Bernard) Miller and Phyllis (Richard) Schwartz; treasured uncle and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Harold's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation, www.lungevity.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
01:30 PM
Live streamed - www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved