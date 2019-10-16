|
Harold V. Meyer age 88; beloved husband of Mildred nee Palenik; loving father of Susan (William) Waterstraat, Hal (Kathy) and Mark (Ellen) Meyer; dearest grandpa of Jonathan, Bradley, Andrew, Melissa, Madeline, Matthew, Katherine, Meredith and Luke; fond brother of Beverly (the late James) Walsh; brother in law of Ruth (Joseph) Enderle and Helen (the late Steve) Pijacek; close friend of Helen Hruska; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Evangelical Lutheran Church of Dr. Martin Luther appreciated. Funeral Thursday October 17, 2019. Lying in State 9:00 am; Funeral Service 10:30 am at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Dr. Martin Luther 5344 S. Francisco, Chicago. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019