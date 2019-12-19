|
Harold "Hal" W. Dotts, Jr., 87, of Northbrook, passed away December 12, 2019. Beloved husband for almost 50 years of Barbara Dotts, nee Connell; loving father of Mike (Heidi) Dotts and Deborah (Chetan) Phadnis; proud grandfather of Ryan, Scott and Nathan Phadnis and Evan Dotts; dear brother of Robert (Nan) and Dorothy; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Hal was a proud graduate of Stanford University Class of 1954. He was honored for his volunteer work as the scribe for the school's alumni publication. Hal was also a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1954-1956 and a member of The Economics Club of Chicago for over 50 years. Hal enjoyed golf, downhill skiing and spending time with his family. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am at The Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hal's name to The Village Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund or Malnati Brain Tumor Institute, C/O Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine (attn: Elijah Horton ), 420 E. Superior St., 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 (wewill.northwestern.edu/nbti-static). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019