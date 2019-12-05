Home

Harold W. Olofsson Obituary
Harold "Hal" W. Olofsson, 85, RPT. Navy Veteran. Retired Physical Therapist with Pro Physical Therapy Services. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Michaels). Loving father of Tom (Sue) Olofsson, Christy (Ray) Ziegler, Lt. Col. Jim (Silke) Olofsson, Veronica Olofsson, Paula (Bruce) Norton, Don D.O. (Rosanna), Hal (Stacy) and Bill (Jill) Olofsson. Dear grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 4. Pre-deceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at 12 :00 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 7th at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Fisher House-Illinois 1600 W. Lake St. Suite 103-B #194, Addison, IL 60101-1822. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
