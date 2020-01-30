|
|
The Reverend Wesley Harold Wilkie passed away on January 25, 2020 surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. He was 81 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division Street, River Forest IL. Committal will follow in the Grace Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held at Dreschler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 South Marion Street, Oak Park IL on Friday January 31, 2020 from 3 – 7 PM. Wesley was born in Saginaw, Michigan on May 3, 1938 to Harold and Irene (Rutkowsky) Wilkie. Wesley summarized his life and calling with the phrase "Education in a Christian Context". A graduate of Detroit Lutheran High School in 1955, he studied Theology at Valparaiso University, and received his M.Div from Concordia Seminary, St Louis. Ordained in 1964 he joined the Theology Department of Concordia Teachers College – River Forest, now known as Concordia University Chicago and retired from full time teaching in 2003. During his tenure at Concordia, he served as Dean of Chapel and Associate Professor. In 1968 he served one year at Concordia College – Selma Alabama as Acting President and Academic Dean. From 1980-81 he was a visiting instructor at Oak Hill Theological College, London England. Scholarly interests included exploring Easter Vigils in the Orthodox traditions and membership in the North American Academy of Ecumenists. He regularly attended the National Workshop on Church Unity. Wesley enjoyed hunting and fishing. He ran the first of two marathons while in London in 1981. Wesley was married to Luann in 1962 until her death in 1994. In 1996 he married Dorothy (Fischer). Together they enjoyed fishing and traveling throughout the United States and the world. They both were active members of Grace Lutheran Church. Wesley lives on through his wife Dorothy, daughters Diana (Rick) Buffie, and Lauren (John Elser), Jon Fischer (Cathy Ryan) and Kathy (Jeff) Spies; grandchildren Jennifer, Brian (Sara), Karin, Kirsten, Jai and Nina; great-grandchildren Kallie and Ethan. Wesley was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Luann, brother Richard and granddaughter Erin. Memorials preferred to Concordia University Chicago, Valparaiso University and the Bach Cantata Vespers series at Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020