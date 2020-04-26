|
|
Dr. Harold Y. Arai. Age 84 of Libertyville. Passed away on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Irene Arai, his 2 deeply loved children, David Arai (Melinda Arai) and Shaunna Balady (Gamal Balady), and his 3 cherished grandchildren, Christian Peterson, Lauren Arai, and Isabella Peterson.
Services and interment will be held in late summer. Given his enthusiasm of golf and belief in providing higher education to all, in lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, www.wgaesf.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. Please visit: www.ryan-parke.com to offer your condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020