Harriet Bickert
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Harriet Ann Bickert


Harriet Ann Bickert Obituary
Harriet Ann Bickert (nee Helming), age 93, of Palos Park, IL died Sunday, January 27 at home. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Bickert. Cherished mother of Susan (Paul) Pfotenhauer of St. Charles, IL, Wayne (Debra) of Aurora, CO, and Nancy (Stanley) Czernik of Tinley Park, IL. Loving grandmother of Eric (Jennifer) Pfotenhauer, Kurt (Kristen) Pfotenhauer, Jason Bickert, Jennifer (Colt) Bickert-Thiel, Sarah Czernik and Steven Czernik. Great grandmother of Katie, Ryan and Nick. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert R. and Eva Steele Helming and sisters Margaret (William) Clifford and Kathryn Helming. Respects may be paid on Friday, February 8, at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central, Oak Lawn, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A short memorial service will begin at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lora's Fund, Peace Village, 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park, IL 60464. Info. 708-636-1200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
