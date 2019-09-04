Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Harriet Borg


1921 - 2019
Harriet Borg Obituary
Harriet Borg, age 97, of Wheaton, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019.

Harriet was the beloved daughter of Linnea and Harold Borg; cherished cousin to Rita Shellberg and Paul Hartman; treasured "Aunt Harriet" to Pam, Herb, and Ken Shellberg; dear great aunt to Danielle and Ashley Shellberg.

She worked as a legal secretary and office manager for law firms in the Chicago area. Harriet traveled the world and the United States. She loved to play bridge and other card games, and was an avid reader. Faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Beverly.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of her funeral at 12:00 noon at Blake Lamb Funeral Home (4727 West 103rd; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
