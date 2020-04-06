Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Harriet Dishkin, nee Kaplan, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Isadore. Loving mother of Jodi (Jeffrey) Cohen and Robin (Henry Kelin) Dishkin. Proud grandmother of Bradley (Bari) Cohen, Ryin (David) Fettner and Justin (Danielle) Dishkin. Cherished great grandmother of Maddyn and Beckett Cohen, Emersyn and Nolan Fettner and Mason Dishkin. Dear sister of the late Ruth (the late Albert) Greene, the late Eleanor (the late William) Barnett and the late Jack (Eleanor) Kaplan. Due to the Pandemic, a private family graveside will be held. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2020
