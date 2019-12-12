|
|
Harriet E. Fairbairn, 95, loving daughter of the late Peter and late Isabella; beloved sister to 12; cherished aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Harriet was devoted to her family and her Scottish Heritage. She was a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance for over 40 years. She was an animal lover, enjoyed gardening, and supported St. Jude's Children Hospital. Above all she was dedicated to the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. Park Ridge Presbyterian Church, 1300 W. Crescent Ave., Park Ridge. In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church in Harriet's memory.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019