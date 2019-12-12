Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
5149 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 561-5147
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Park Ridge Presbyterian Church
1300 W. Crescent Ave.
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Fairbairn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet E. Fairbairn


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet E. Fairbairn Obituary
Harriet E. Fairbairn, 95, loving daughter of the late Peter and late Isabella; beloved sister to 12; cherished aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Harriet was devoted to her family and her Scottish Heritage. She was a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance for over 40 years. She was an animal lover, enjoyed gardening, and supported St. Jude's Children Hospital. Above all she was dedicated to the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. Park Ridge Presbyterian Church, 1300 W. Crescent Ave., Park Ridge. In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church in Harriet's memory.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -