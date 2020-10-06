Harriet Evnin nee Bank, age 67. Beloved mother of Josh (Karen) Evnin and Tami Evnin. Proud grandmother of Asher, Max and Noa. Dear sister of Monica Epstein and Fran Fink. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lurie Cancer Center @ Northwestern Memorial Hospital, www.cancer.northwestern.edu
, or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, www.lls.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com