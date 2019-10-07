Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Harriet Feigen Obituary
Harriet Feigen, age 85, beloved wife of the late William Feigen, cherished mother of Geordi Smith, Douglas (Jenna) Feigen, Michelle Feigen, and the late Kerry Meyer, devoted grandmother of Nicholas (Erica) Feigen, Brittany (Gregg) Salzmann, Michayla (Ben) Poncher, Aaron Feigen, Megan (Jonathan) Mattson, and great-grandchildren Danny, Rhianna, Caleb, Noah, Levi, Ocean, Micah, Henry, Noella, Will "Ryder" and the late Alex Jedd. Funeral service Tuesday 12Noon at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Court, Northbrook, IL. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019
