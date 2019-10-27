|
Harriet G. Pankowski, 81. of Chicago; loving wife to the late Richard; loved mother to Elizabeth (Gene) Taylor and John (Kim); cherished grandmother to David (Letitia) Taylor, Lauren (Robert) Oberding, Amanda Pankowski, and Eric Pankowski; dear sister to Jurek Gabryelczyk and Zdzisia (Ryszard) Gabryelczyk. Harriet worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for 35 years. Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9 am until 11 am Prayer Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the at www.dementiasociety.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019