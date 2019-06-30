Chicago Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for Harriet Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Goodwin

Harriet Goodwin Obituary
Harriet Goodwin, nee Heda 95, of Sarasota, FL formerly of Lincolnshire. Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Loving mother of Gary Goodwin and Susan (Joe) Parelman. Adrored grandmother of Bonnie (Tony) Sherwood, Sheri Rosen-Moan, Mindy (Matt) Morales and Jewel (Jay) Stigter. Cherished great-grandmother of Avery, Hudson, Ethan, Max and Miles. Dear sister of the late Richard Heda. Graveside services Monday 11 A.M. at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights. Contribution in her memory may be made to the . Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or

www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
