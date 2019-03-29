Harriet Josephine "Chick" Sharfstein Sham, 93, died peacefully early on March 28, 2019 in Dallas, TX, her home since 1970. Born July 16, 1925 in Chicago, Harriet was the adopted daughter of her aunt and uncle, Lillian and Robert Sharfstein, following the deaths of her parents, Edith and Benjamin Sharfstein. A business college graduate, Harriett married Jack Sham, of blessed memory, on September 29, 1946. They were married 62 years until his death in March 2009. Her marriage and family were the centerpieces of her rich life. She is survived by their two sons, Brad and Eric of Dallas; daughters in law Peggy Norvelle Sham of Dallas and Sharon Campbell of Lindale, Texas; grandchildren Kyla (Chad) Latta of Lindale, TX, Zack (Autmn) Sham and Paul Sham of Dallas; and great-grandchildren Lane and Brett Brinkley, Cole Latta, and Zoey, Roan and Noel Sham; and sisters Barbara Sharfstein of San Francisco, CA and Kathie (Lee) Greenberg of Highland Park, Il. A graveside service will be held Monday April1 at 1:30 pm at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mazon, A Jewish Response to Hunger, 10850 Wilshire Blvd, Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90024. Funeral information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary