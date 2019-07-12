Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Jewish Oakridge Cemetery
4301 W. Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Congregation Rodfei Zedek
5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL
View Map
Harriet Koehler nee Blustein, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Devoted sister of the late Allan Marshall (Judy) Blustein and the late Rhoda (Lewis) Cherniak. Loving aunt of Karen (Bill) Friedman, Naomi (Dr. Robert) Levine, Jennifer Blustein, Lia (Richard) Weiss, David Cherniak, Cindy (Gordon) Koehler, Jay (Molly) Koehler, Alison (Howard) Koehler. Dear sister in law of Ernest (Barbara) Koehler. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Graveside service Sunday 10AM at Jewish Oakridge Cemetery, 4301 W. Roosevelt Road, Hillside. A gathering to follow at 12:30PM at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodfei Zedek, www.rodfei.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 12 to July 14, 2019
