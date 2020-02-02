|
Harriet Louise Lucas, 81, of Streator, Illinois and formerly of Westchester, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Funeral services will immediately follow, officiated by Rev. Joe Mills. An additional visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds Hillside/Westchester, Illinois. A short service celebrating Harriet's life will be held Tuesday evening at 7:00 P.M. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. A private burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Harriet is survived by her husband Lowell Lucas of Streator; children Lora (Dan) Boburka of Glendale Heights, Carin Lucas of Forest Park, John (Diane) Lucas of Coppell, Texas, Sara Lucas of Chicago and Elizabeth (Pieter) van Es of Laguna Beach, California; grandchildren Grant (Lauren), Erin, Alyssa (Joe), Matthew (Ashley), Tori, Shannon, Alec, Phoebe and Owen; 7 great grandchildren and a nephew, Rob (Linda) Runyon of St. Charles, Missouri. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, along with a brother and sister-in-law, John (Wanda) Runyon. Born May 27, 1938 in Bethel, Missouri, Harriet was the daughter of Carl "Shorty" and Clara (Schwada) Runyon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364. Funeral Info: 815-672-2320 or www.solontelford.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020