Harriet M. Fusco nee Anderson, age 93; beloved wife of the late Nicholas L.; loving mother of Bernadette D. Fusco, Michele M. Fusco and the late Nicholas T. Fusco; dear grandmother of Kevin N. and Kelsey C. (Ben) Howard; great-grandmother of Noah Nicholas and Emmitt Mitchell Howard; sister of the late Lorraine (the late Vern) Gessert; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 21st from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills with a service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities L.O.S.S. Program would be appreciated. For information 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020