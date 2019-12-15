|
|
Harriet M. McCullough, age 73, of Chicago, IL. Loving sister of Thomas (the late Sandy) McCullough, Jane (Ralph "Skip") Wagoner, Jack (Ruth) McCullough, Edward McCullough, and the late George McCullough. Proud aunt of Kerry and Allison Wagoner; Ian (Laura), Annie (Nicole), and Sarah McCullough; Patrick (Christina) McCullough. Dear aunt of many grand nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Thursday, December 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sheil Catholic Center, 2110 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL 60201. Private interment Calvary Cemetery, Winnebago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019