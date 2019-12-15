Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheil Catholic Center
2110 Sheridan Road
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet M. McCullough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet M. McCullough Obituary
Harriet M. McCullough, age 73, of Chicago, IL. Loving sister of Thomas (the late Sandy) McCullough, Jane (Ralph "Skip") Wagoner, Jack (Ruth) McCullough, Edward McCullough, and the late George McCullough. Proud aunt of Kerry and Allison Wagoner; Ian (Laura), Annie (Nicole), and Sarah McCullough; Patrick (Christina) McCullough. Dear aunt of many grand nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Thursday, December 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sheil Catholic Center, 2110 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL 60201. Private interment Calvary Cemetery, Winnebago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now