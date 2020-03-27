Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Apostle Greek Orthodox Church
7710 S. Cass Ave
Darien, IL
View Map
Harriet M. Ruiz

Harriet M. Ruiz Obituary
Harriet M. Ruiz, nee Metropoulos, age 77, beloved wife of John; loving mother of Marco and Michael (Michelle); cherished grandmother of Mariah; dear sister of Demtrios (the late Frances) and Soterios (Mira) Metropoulos; also, nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 1 pm to 2pm and 3 to 4 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Meeting Monday at Holy Apostle Greek Orthodox Church for a 10:00 a.m. service. Int. Elmwood Cemetery. For info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldairen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020
