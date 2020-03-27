|
|
Harriet M. Ruiz, nee Metropoulos, age 77, beloved wife of John; loving mother of Marco and Michael (Michelle); cherished grandmother of Mariah; dear sister of Demtrios (the late Frances) and Soterios (Mira) Metropoulos; also, nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 1 pm to 2pm and 3 to 4 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Meeting Monday at Holy Apostle Greek Orthodox Church for a 10:00 a.m. service. Int. Elmwood Cemetery. For info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldairen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020