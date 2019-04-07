Midland Park, NJ-age 94, formerly of Des Plaines, IL, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. She is survived by loving daughters Nancy (James) Palumbo and Betsy (Randy) Hartanov. Also surviving are her dear grandchildren Justin (Creighton) Hartanov, Tyler (Cara) Palumbo, and Grant (Sara) Hartanov. Great grandchildren: Aniston Lake Hartanov, Regan Elizabeth Hartanov, Cameron David Palumbo, and Grady Randall Hartanov. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Chuck, in 2006. After graduation from North High School, Sheboygan, Wis (1942), Harriet moved to Chicago where she held several secretarial positions. She married Chuck Wesche in 1949 and devoted her life to raising her family. Harriet requested that after her passing, this message be shared with everyone: "I had a wonderful life and was very happy. Please know that I am now truly with the love of my life Chuck and my family. After Chuck's passing, I enjoyed spending time with my two beautiful girls, two son in laws, and three grandsons". She will be forever remembered and dearly missed. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 10am at St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 820 Springinsguth Road, Shaumburg, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mill Gardens Assisted Living, 36 Faner Road, Midland Park, NJ 07432, Attention: Nick Drivanos, Director. Arrangements were handled by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary