Harriet Preston
Harriet Preston, nee Speros. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Preston. Loving mother of Christine (Christopher)Steiger, Catherine (Jerome) Colletti. Paul (Linda) and the late David Preston. Devoted grandmother of Matthew (Megan) and Andrea Steiger, Lauren (Luke), Anthony (Erin), Frank and Teresa Colletti, Maria (John) Soulias, Nicole, Paul Jr. and Luke Preston. Dear great-grandmother of Nico, Anthony, Mia, Gina, Ava, Gianna, Kasia, Grady, Chase, Stella, Marina and Dominic. A private funeral will be held with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial Mass at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral information and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 3, 2020
Paul and Nikki
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. So sorry for your loss.
John and Carole Scardina
July 2, 2020
Cathy and Jerry,
Our deepest sympathy to you and the family.
Sending prayers for peace and comfort.
Love,
Felicia and Tom
Felicia Trakszelis
Family
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
