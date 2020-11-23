Harriet Rudenberg (nee Perlman). Beloved wife of the late Howard Rudenberg. Devoted mother of Daniel (Andrea) Rudenberg, Gary (Linda) Rudenberg and Paula (Chris) Chalk. Adored grandmother of Julie, Jordan (fiancé Alex), Lisa (Adam), Luke and Caroline. Great grandmother of Lauren. Dear sister of the late Pearl (the late Charles) Kraut and the late Joseph Perlman. Fond sister-in-law of the late Seymour (the late Rosalyn) Rudenberg. Dear aunt of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Place, 370 Chestnut Street, Winnetka, IL 60093, 847.512.4661, www.ourplaceofnewtrier.org
or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com