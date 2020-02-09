|
Harriet Schneider, nee Margolin, age 98. Beloved wife for 60 years to the late Sidney; loving mother of Dr. Renee (Dr. Alan) Reich; cherished grandmother of Steven (Stephanie) Reich and Lindsay Reich; devoted great-grandmother of Natalie Sydney and David Arthur Reich; dear sister of the late Arlene Goldman-Smith and the late Florence; dear aunt of Fred Goldman, Elli Gorman and the late Alberta Gruber; fond great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service Sunday 1 PM at the Schram Memorial Chapel, 1799 Patriot Blvd, Glenview. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or
www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020