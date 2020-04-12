|
Harriet Durand Arpee Sherman was born 6/15/1936, transitioned 4/6/2020. Born to Edward Arpee, Lake Forest (LF) Historian/Author, and beloved LF Academy Teacher, Katherine Van Wagenen Trowbridge Arpee, Granddaughter of Calvin Durand, Harriet was a fourth generation Durand of LF.
Harriet, a lifelong resident of LF, grew up with trees, ravines, seasons, and the Lake, her favorite library, and Market Square Fountain. Alumna of Ferry Hall ('54), Smith College ('58), Northwestern Univ. '59, BS in Nursing, and MA Human Relations Webster College '75. Inspired by Mary Breckenridge, Frontier Nursing Service, East KY, enjoyed 10 years Labor/Delivery at LF and Evanston Hospitals, and had a true passion w/ Chicago Maternity, Stork Teams- home births throughout Chicago. Her calling shifted to Downey, VA North Chicago Med serving 34 years, PTSD Psychiatric Ward.
Her passions included: Books, a voracious Reader of All Subjects/Genres, international culture, cuisine, spiritual practices, art, music, fabrics, colors and plants. Her home and natural wild ravine and garden were filled with eclectic variety. A proponent of natural landscaping, she used bishop weeds where grass cannot grow, negating the need for chemicals. She loved all animals including the dogs, cats as pets as well as the deer, and other wildlife that often visited.
A Believer in Lifelong Learning, vestige of her Heritage, was enhanced w/overseas travel: Israel, Iran, India, Thailand, Viet Nam, Japan. In Kashmir, she met the father of her children, returned to LF, eventually divorced with latter travel to Switzerland, the Amazon, and Alaska.
Harriet loved to sew by hand and has made many ponchos, comforters, with great delight and color, for those She Loved.
She was content, and Loved, by Family and many Friends.
Harriet is survived by her older brother Stephen Arpee (Janet) and his sons John and David, and three grandsons, and by her three children, Daniel, Julie, and Molly (Chris Abramian), and dear friend Matthew Mitola.
The rememberance will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020