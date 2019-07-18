Harriet Skiba was born on November 26, 1921 in Chicago to Alexander and Mary Ann (nee Jancila) Pajewski. She died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling. Mrs. Skiba was a member of St. Monica Parish in Chicago for 50 years. Harriet loved to garden and work on puzzles. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her "grand-pups", and was loved by all. Harriet is survived by her son, Donald (Joann) Skiba; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Skiba, whom she was married to for 55 years; son, Thaddeus Michael Skiba, Jr.; siblings, Frank Pajewski, Peter (Tessie) Pajewski, Sophie (Joseph) Knapp, Frances (Stanley) Szatko, Rose (Ted) Haracz, Philip Pajewski, Florence (Herman) Tiritilli and Henry Pajewski. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Entombment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to https://anticruelty.org/. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019