Harriet T. Sarniak, 96 1/2 years of age, at rest March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Sarniak. Loving mother of the late Les (Joyce) Dobrzanski and Anthony (Sabina) Dobrzanski. Best grandmother of 2 and great-grandmother of 4. Dearest daughter of the late Boleslaw and Marianna Wysocki. Fond sister of the late Jane (late Edward) Bigert, Edward (late Eva) and Boleslaw (Janina) Wysocki, and the late Mary (late Frank) Rusinek. Harriet was a supervisor for 20 1/2 years at CNA Insurance Co. in Chicago. She loved knitting, sewing, gardening, painting pictures, crocheting, reading, cooking, and taking care of her grandchildren. Visitation is Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Leonard Church, 33rd & Clarence Ave. in Berwyn. Mass 11:00 am. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Florida, New York. Memorials to family. Info at: 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019