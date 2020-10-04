1/
Harriet Wilson Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Wilson Ellis, 81, passed away after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha (Buffenstein) and Herman Wilson, and by her brother, Richard (Jean Velmont) Wilson. She was the former wife and devoted friend of the late Robert E. Ellis.

For the majority of her career Harriet worked to help the public understand our legal system and to understand the significance of legal representation for the poor as a way of advancing equal justice in America.

She did this for almost twenty years at the American Bar Association in Chicago and at the U.S. government's Legal Services Corp. in Washington, D.C. In addition, she helped start In Court TV in New York, served on USAID's "Rule of Law" project in Ramallah, West Bank, worked for the late Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Ann McMorrow and retired from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. Along the way she helped establish the National Equal Justice Library in Washington.

Harriet was an accomplished pianist, always ready to light up an event with her music. She worked enthusiastically for numerous civic and charitable causes.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Chicago Help Initiative (chicagohelpinitiative.org) or to the Infant Welfare Society Auxiliary (infantwelfaresocietyauxillary.org

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved