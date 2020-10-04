Harriet Wilson Ellis, 81, passed away after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha (Buffenstein) and Herman Wilson, and by her brother, Richard (Jean Velmont) Wilson. She was the former wife and devoted friend of the late Robert E. Ellis.
For the majority of her career Harriet worked to help the public understand our legal system and to understand the significance of legal representation for the poor as a way of advancing equal justice in America.
She did this for almost twenty years at the American Bar Association in Chicago and at the U.S. government's Legal Services Corp. in Washington, D.C. In addition, she helped start In Court TV in New York, served on USAID's "Rule of Law" project in Ramallah, West Bank, worked for the late Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Ann McMorrow and retired from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. Along the way she helped establish the National Equal Justice Library in Washington.
Harriet was an accomplished pianist, always ready to light up an event with her music. She worked enthusiastically for numerous civic and charitable causes.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Chicago Help Initiative (chicagohelpinitiative.org
) or to the Infant Welfare Society Auxiliary (infantwelfaresocietyauxillary.org
A memorial service will be held at a later date.