Harriet Wulfstat nee Stahl, age 79. Beloved wife of Allan Wulfstat. Loving mother of Matthew (Dr. Amanda) Wulfstat and Jennifer (Andrew) Gadiel. Proud grandmother of Alex, Sami, Zoe, Jacob, Sarah and Mira. Dear sister of Sheila (Hy) Oliver and Jack (Carol) Stahl. Service Friday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 4809 N. Ravenswood Ave., #326, Chicago, IL 60640, www.rolfefoundation.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020