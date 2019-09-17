|
|
Harriette E. Shevin, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Cary J. Shevin. Loving mother of Bonni (Jeff) Sandy and the late Phillipp Shevin. Proud grandmother of Evan, Brandon and Zachary. Cherished aunt and friend of many. Service Thursday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Shalom. Memorials to , 225 Michigan Ave., #1200, Chicago, IL 60601, and ORT America, Phillipp Shevin Memorial Fund, 3701 Commercial Drive, Suite 13, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.ortchicago.org and Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 West Monroe, Suite 900, Chicago, Illinois 60661, www.nationalmssociety.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019