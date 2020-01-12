|
|
Harriette Van Beveren, age 94, devoted daughter of the late Harry and Sarah (nee Bonnema) Van Beveren. Loving sister of Florence (late Gordon) Pearson and the late Betsy (late Robert) Fish, Mark (late Therese) Van Beveren, Jeanne (late Peter) Kelder and Aldena Van Beveren. Dear aunt of Mark (Tina) Van Beveren, Tim Van Beveren, Scott Pearson and Gale Pearson. Long-time dedicated employee at Central Steel & Wire with 55 years of service. Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Fairmount - Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. Memorials to Back to God Hour Ministries International are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020