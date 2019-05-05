Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Harris B. Prince

Harris B. Prince Obituary
Harris B. Prince, age 84, of Northbrook, beloved husband and best friend for 39 years of Patsy, nee Willis; loving father of David (Ariel) Prince; cherished stepfather of Beth (late Steven) Sosler and Kimberly (Bryan) Savini; adored grandpa of Ezra, Jacob, Matt, Mia, and Anna; dear brother of Ruth (late Sanford) Singer; treasured uncle of Jodi (Dirk), Eric (Kellie), and Adam; fond brother-in-law of Lee (late John) Saltzstein and Ron (Lyn) Willis. Memorial Service Monday, 3:00 p.m. at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe. Interment Private. There will be a reception at Am Shalom, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to BUILD Chicago, www.buildchicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
